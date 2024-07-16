JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

LON:TRST opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.80. The company has a market capitalization of £973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,450.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.50 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($221,755.93). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Articles

