JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $182.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.27.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

