JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.76

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 212.07 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.37. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.19.
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
