JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.76

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 212.07 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.37. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.19.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.