Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on July 31st

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Jumbo has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.
Jumbo Company Profile
