Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on July 31st

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9801 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Jumbo has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

