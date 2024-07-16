Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

