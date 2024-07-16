Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.03. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 652,187 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

