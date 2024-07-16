KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in KB Home by 88.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. 648,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $80.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

