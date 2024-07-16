KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:KBR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,204. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

