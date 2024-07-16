Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Kellanova worth $28,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 1,526,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,510. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

