Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.09. 359,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,358. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

