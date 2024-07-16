Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.38

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 5655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

