KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $72.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
