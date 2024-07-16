KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $72.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

