Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 4.6%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 17,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 101,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $543.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.84.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

