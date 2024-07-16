Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.54

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 73348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,268 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lantheus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

