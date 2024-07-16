Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $336.31 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 658,280 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

