Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.33.

Lear Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $118.76 on Friday. Lear has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

