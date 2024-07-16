LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LeddarTech Trading Down 3.2 %

LeddarTech stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 11,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LeddarTech

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.