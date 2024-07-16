LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LeddarTech stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 11,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

