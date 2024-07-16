Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 1,804 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,511,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

CCJ stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 1,479,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,718. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

