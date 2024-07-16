Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

