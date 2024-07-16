Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $9.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.04. 1,470,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

