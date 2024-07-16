Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296,134 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 10,109,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,966,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

