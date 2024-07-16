Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Celanese Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.90. 295,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

