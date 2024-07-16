Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,771,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,183,000 after buying an additional 507,317 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,287,086. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. 801,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,322. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

