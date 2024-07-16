Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.47. 290,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,735. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.