Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 813.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 188,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

