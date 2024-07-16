LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 12,976 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 259,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $88.36.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.