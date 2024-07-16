Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.