Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.
LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of LESL opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
