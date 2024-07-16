Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 9.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 2,093,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,769,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Leslie’s Stock Up 14.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $755.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

