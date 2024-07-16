Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

