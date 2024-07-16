Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.42

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 254368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

