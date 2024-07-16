Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.00. 22,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 251,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Life360

Life360 Trading Down 2.4 %

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.