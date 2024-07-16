Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,794. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.12 and its 200 day moving average is $436.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.