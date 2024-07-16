Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires A$53,350.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Morris bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$53,350.00 ($36,047.30).
Liontown Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
