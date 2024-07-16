Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $73.87 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 billion and $357.37 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $73.87 or 0.00112072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008870 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,758,325 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
