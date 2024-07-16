Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.98. The company had a trading volume of 257,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.59.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.