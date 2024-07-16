Logitech International’s (LOGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

LOGI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 302,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a one year low of $62.73 and a one year high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

