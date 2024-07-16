Loop Capital Trims Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Target Price to $79.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

