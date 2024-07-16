M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.01

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.01 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 12166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
M/I Homes Stock Up 6.4 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
