Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

