Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
MDOMF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. Mandom has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
About Mandom
