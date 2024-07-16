Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
