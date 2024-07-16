Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE MFC opened at C$37.04 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. The stock has a market cap of C$66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.