Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Up 11.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 257,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 241,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

