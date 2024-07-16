Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $94,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,442. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.