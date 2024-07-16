Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.46.

MAS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

