Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $104.79. Approximately 129,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 634,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.88.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

