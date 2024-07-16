MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 478,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,650. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,864 shares of company stock valued at $230,762. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,531,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

