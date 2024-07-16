Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

