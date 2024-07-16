Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.27. The company had a trading volume of 314,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.84 and its 200 day moving average is $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.