Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,244. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

